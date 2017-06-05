In pictures: Jonas Blue’s live setup revealed

“It was hard work finding the tour members for this band as I’m quite particular. I used an amazing director called Kojo who already works with a lot of musicians and he knew a lot of the band members. It was about picking the right musicians for me.

“Especially with my music and the type of dance music it is - slightly more melodic, fun and poppy, I was referencing people like Justin Timberlake, Tennessee Kids and Bruno Mars, to see how I could incorporate a more funky sound. We managed to find the most amazing musicians who could fit into that and did a few rehearsals. I’ve got this theory called the ‘school band theory’ – if you look like you all went to school together and played in a band, then it should work!

“In terms of production, I never start at the computer; it’s always the piano. So my music starts out acoustic, becomes electronic and goes back to being acoustic for the live set. But although my songs have a massive acoustic element to them, I didn’t want them to sound too live but more of an acoustic version of the records.

"For me, dance producers and artists sometimes have too much of an electronic element on stage, and the message I’m trying to get across to my audience is that I’m a real musician and my songs can be performed in a timeless, acoustic way.

“I’m not going to be doing an album just yet. I’m working on the singles, with a possible album next year. A lot of what is part of the set are new singles that are coming up, whether at the end of this year or moving into next. So it will be a blend of performing those singles and ones that people already know.”