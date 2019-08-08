IK Multimedia’s Modo Drum plugin blends samples and synthesis for complete kit customisation

We’re used to seeing acoustic drum plugins with massive, detailed sample libraries, but IK Multimedia’s Modo Drum goes a step further by bringing physical modelling into the mix.

Unlike its sister product, Modo Bass, there are some samples involved, but IK says that the combination of “modal synthesis and advanced sampling” brings a new level of “customisation, detail and realism”.

10 drum kits are included, and you have real-time access to every parameter of each drum. You can adjust their size and tension, as well as the shell profiles and playing style. It’s also possible to tune cymbals and adjust their damping, and to change the space that your drums are sitting in using the Room section.

The kits themselves are designed to be used in a wide range of musical styles - from jazz to grunge, says IK - and you can switch different kit elements in and out to create your perfect setup. Modo Drum includes a comprehensive mixer, too, complete with 19 studio processors from IK’s T-RackS and AmpliTube software.

As well as giving you the sounds you need, Modo Drum also promises the beats: the built-in Groove manager contains more than 1,400 grooves in different styles, so you should be able to piece together a complete drum track with ease.

Modo Drum is shipping now for PC and Mac, running both as a plugin and standalone. It's available for the introductory price of $299.99/€299.99 (regular price will be $399.99/€399.99) as a download, or $329.99/€329.99 in boxed USB format until 31 August.

Existing users of any IK product that retails for $99.99/€99.99 or more can crossgrade to the download for the introductory price of $199.99/€199.99 (regular price will be $299.99/€299.99) or $229.99/€229.99 for the boxed version.

Find out more on the IK Multimedia website.