IK Multimedia’s Bully bass synth goes free, putting Moog Taurus sounds in your DAW

IK Multimedia has a springtime treat for anyone who signs up to its newsletter: a copy of its Syntronik Bully bass synth for free.

Based on a combination of sampling and modelling, this emulates the sounds of the classic Moog Taurus I, II and III synths, pedal-powered instruments that were famous for their massive low-end growl.

Bully is valued at $49.99/€49.99, but between now and 23 May you can get it for free. You can run it inside IK’s Syntronik Free; once you’ve installed this, a pop-up will appear asking you to sign up to the newsletter in order to unlock it.

You can find out how to get your free synth on the IK Multimedia website. Bully runs on PC and Mac.