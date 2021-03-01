IK Multimedia rides the Synthwave with new free soft synth offer for PC and Mac

IK Multimedia has set its sonic circuits to 1985 in order to bring you Hitmaker: Synthwave, a SampleTank-powered “retro-futuristic” soft synth, for free.

Powered by a range of classic synths of the period, this contains 1.4GB of samples and includes basses, synth leads, analogue-style drum kits, atmospheric pads, synth strings, arpeggios and robotic android vocal chops.

Hitmaker: Synthwave offers a total of 100 instruments, along with 50 MIDI files. Inspiration for the collection came from the likes of Perturbator, Kavinsky, Chromeo, Lost Years, and John Carpenter.

It runs both in SampleTank 4 and the free-to-download SampleTank 4 CS, which is based on the same engine and comes with 4GB of sounds.

If you want to claim your free copy of Hitmaker: Synthwave, which usually retails for $50, you simply need to register and fill out a short survey. You’ll also be able to claim 15% off the pre-order price for IK Multimedia’s UNO Synth Pro.