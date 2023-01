Ichika Nito is on a roll in 2023. He's barely put down his Ibanez Tim Henson nylon-string signature model and now he's picked up [*squints to count on the screen*] a 14-string guitar to play the intro of Metallica's Black Album uber-ballad Nothing Else Matters. As if it wasn't enough that we've already heard 'Prince' taking on the same song today.

While it's slightly short of ZZ Top's effort on the string count, Ichika gains extra credit for the harmonics and beastly low end notes.