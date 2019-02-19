Ibanez unveils more affordable Jake Bowen JBM10FX signature guitar

Ibanez has announced the Jake Bowen JBM10FX, a more affordable version of the Periphery guitarist’s JBM100.

Key to the lower price tag is a maple top on nyatoh body, which makes the JBM10FX lighter than previous models.

It’s still packing the spec where it counts, though, with a pair of DiMarzio Titan humbuckers, Gotoh MG-T locking tuners and a Gibraltar Standard II bridge.

Elsewhere, there’s a maple Wizard III neck, bound jatoba fretboard (complete with Bowen’s 12th-fret inlay) and a snazzy reverse headstock. It comes factory tuned to DAFCGC and strung up with .011-.056 strings.

There’s also an intriguing pickup switching system onboard, whereby a five-way selector switch goes between bridge, inner coils, both pickups, parallel-connected neck humbucker and neck.

“This isn’t just an affordable-priced version of my JBM100,” says Bowen. “This is a guitar I bring to stage every night and I can count on to play like the bigger-budget models.”

Sounds good to us. The JBM10FX is available from April for $1,333/£799 - see Ibanez Guitars for more info.