Ibanez gave us the iconic Tube Screamer, and now it's offering the very different Pentatone Preamp pedal

Ibanez's new effects pedal is definitely not another Tube Screamer. It's also quite a surprise, arriving alongside a slew of new guitar models; the new Pentatone Preamp is going heavy on parameters with a packed fascia of controls to bring a wide range of gain-shaping options.

Three toggle switches, 12 rotary controls and a five-band EQ mean this thing goes deep. But it's important to say early on that it's a distortion preamp pedal, rather than an overdrive, with plenty of gain on tap, and a post-boost control that can offer additional saturation by turning clockwise or take it out anti-clockwise. And that's just scratching the surface.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The passive bass and treble controls allow for subtle shaping alongside the active parametric five-band graphic EQ (with LED lighting). A bright switch can be used to enhance the top end of your tone, while the two footswitches control the preamp bypass and the aforementioned post-boost.

A built-in noise gate also offers peace of mind when the gain gets spicy.

At £179 / $249 it's cheaper than we were expecting for what looks to be quite a Mesa/Boogie-flavoured experience from a big name. It's clearly one that will require time investment, but by the same measure, once you find your sound it could well be a set and forget – or at least ballpark – affair with the settings.

The 9V current draw here is 110mA and the Pentatone Preamp will be shipping in February.

Preorder from Andertons (opens in new tab)and Sweetwater (opens in new tab).