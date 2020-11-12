"I put all my instruments in a room and it all came to me… Let Love Rule spilled out" – Rick Rubin interviews Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz and Rick Rubin go way back – their first meeting was a showcase gig at the Roxy as a young Lenny was starting out his solo career. So the two reflecting for nearly an hour on the legendary producer's Broken Record podcast makes for what might just be the best Lenny Kravitz interview we've heard.

The two cover a wide range of subjects including Kravitz playing every instrument on his debut album, meeting Duke Ellington at the age of five, having a famous actress as his mum and growing up around Miles Davis.

The duo even talk the early hip hop and skate culture Kravitz found himself in the hotbed of in both New York and LA.

Lenny Kravitz's autobiography, Let Love Rule, is out now.