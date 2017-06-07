Hughes & Kettner “redefines the acoustic amp” with era 1

Hughes & Kettner has unveiled its first acoustic guitar amp , the era 1.

Promising to “redefine the acoustic amp”, the 250W combo was designed with renowned acoustic amp guru and AER man Michael Eisenmann.

Four channels are onboard: 1 and 2 are identical, for guitars or vocals; 3 functions as an input for external audio source; while 4 offers a bus for line-level devices.

16 effects are also included, spanning reverb, delay, chorus and flanger, and can be saved as presets.

Elsewhere, there's a “powerful” EQ section, while outputs include a stereo line out, DI output and optical out.

It'll have to work hard to win a position in our round-up of the best acoustic amps, but with Eisenmann behind it, we have high hopes for this one.

The era 1 is available now in a wood or black finish - there's no pricing yet, but head over to Hughes & Kettner for more info.