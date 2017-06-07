Hughes & Kettner “redefines the acoustic amp” with era 1

Hughes & Kettner has unveiled its first acoustic guitar amp, the era 1.
Promising to “redefine the acoustic amp”, the 250W combo was designed with renowned acoustic amp guru and AER man Michael Eisenmann.
Four channels are onboard: 1 and 2 are identical, for guitars or vocals; 3 functions as an input for external audio source; while 4 offers a bus for line-level devices.
16 effects are also included, spanning reverb, delay, chorus and flanger, and can be saved as presets.
Elsewhere, there's a “powerful” EQ section, while outputs include a stereo line out, DI output and optical out.
It'll have to work hard to win a position in our round-up of the best acoustic amps, but with Eisenmann behind it, we have high hopes for this one.
The era 1 is available now in a wood or black finish - there's no pricing yet, but head over to Hughes & Kettner for more info.