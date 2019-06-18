Hughes & Kettner’s Black Spirit 200 Combo promises to be the “largest-sounding 1x12 combo ever produced”

Hughes & Kettner has unveiled the Black Spirit 200 Combo, a 1x12 version of its all-powerful solid-state head, which the German guitar amp guru is dubbing “the ‘largest’-sounding 1x12 combo ever produced”.
Key to the combo’s big sound is a compact 1x12 enclosure with closed-back, front-ported birch plywood construction, boasting Thiele ports for improved low-end response from the Celestion G12H-75 Creamback speaker.
You can hear the amp in action in our exclusive demo video above, which showcases the amp mic’d with an SM57 to demonstrate the formidable bass response.
Otherwise, the Combo performs as per the head, with four all-analog channels – Clean, Crunch, Lead and Ultra - plus a smorgasbord of reverb, delay and modulation effects, as well as a sagging control to tweak the power-amp sag response.
There’s also the all-important Red Box DI output, while every pot setting can be saved and recalled in up to 128 presets using a compatible MIDI footswitch - that’s upgraded to unlimited using H&K’s free amp via Bluetooth.
In addition, the company has unveiled the new TS 112 Pro cabinet, which also features a G12H-75 Creamback, for use with both the combo and head.
The Black Spirit 200 Combo is available now for €1,199, while the TS 112 Pro cabinet lands soon for €499. For more info, head over to Hughes & Kettner.