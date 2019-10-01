Hudson Electronics unveils Ariel Posen signature Broadcast-AP preamp pedal

Hudson Electronics has teamed up with Canadian slide guitar maestro Ariel Posen for the new Broadcast-AP Ariel Posen Signature Preamp pedal.

The Broadcast-AP is available exclusively through Andertons and promises thick overdrive with excellent clarity across your lows, mids and highs.

Posen's signature pedal has much of the same circuitry as the original Broadast, which he told MusicRadar last year was a staple of his pedalboard, but swaps out the original germanium transistors for silicon and the original Triad transformer for the OEP.

Just as the original Broadcast, the Broadcast-AP uses a class-A discrete, transformer-coupled circuit to replicate the same sort of signal breakup that you might find on recording and broadcast consoles.

Here, the OEP transformer cleans the low end up for a super-smooth low to medium-gain tone.

The Broadcast-AP is controlled by level and gain trim knobs (the latter can be adjusted via a trimmer inside the enclosure, so if you want fuzzier tones crank it up) and a Low Cut Switch for activating a high-pass or low-cut filter. As with the gain trim, this can be adjusted via two trimmers inside the pedal.

The Broadcast-AP can be run on anywhere between 9V and 24V. When running at higher voltages, the pedal will have more output and headroom to play with – ideal if you want a clean preamp boost in your signal.

The pedal is available to order now, priced £189. Head to Andertons for more details and to order.