When we recently travelled to Thomann for the second annual Gearhead University, we managed to track down a few YouTubers to ask them some real hard-hitting questions.

During our interrogations, we probed for some of their top tips for anyone starting out as a vlogger, or just wanting to grow an audience for their own channels.

Here is some sage advice from a few of your favourites including JayLeonardJ, That Pedal Show, Pete Cottrell, Phillip McKnight and Produce Like A Pro.