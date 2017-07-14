How to become a session bassist: top tips from Leland Sklar, Sandy Beales and more

You’ve recorded thousands of sessions, Lee. Do you ever listen back to the stuff you’ve done?

“The best time is when you hear something that you recorded as a basic track and you never heard as a finished song. I’ll be in a supermarket and hear a song and think, ‘That’s really cool’ and then you sit for a second and you think ‘Wait a second, I know that tune!’ and it was you.”

What is your best-known session?

Whatever sound and style I’ve created for myself over the years, it seems to fit with a lot of genres

“Probably one of the songs I played with James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt or Jackson Browne. Barbra Streisand is still going strong: I played on some of her early stuff too. All the studio guys I know ask me to play something off [epoch-shaping 1973 album] Spectrum with Billy Cobham. Plus I’ve done hundreds of country records with people like Reba McEntire.

“I’m really proud of those things, but I’m also really proud of having played on ‘It’s Raining Men’ by the Weather Girls and ‘I Am Woman’ by Helen Reddy. That’s the sign of a working musician: it’s not just about the big, attention-getting hits.”

How picky are you about the songs you’re asked to play on?

“I play what I’m called to go play. It doesn’t matter if I’m working with Il Divo or Veronique Sanson. I’ve even been called in to put bass on hip-hop projects, and it’s not one of my favourite genres, but I’ve worked on some cool stuff within that genre.

“I’m really open: I’m not one of those people who shuts anything out. Whatever sound and style I’ve created for myself over the years, it seems to fit with a lot of genres. It’s not like being a one-trick pony who gets called to do one thing, and you get called to do something else and you’re really out of your league.”

Do you ever find a session too technically challenging?

“There have been times where I’ve been called to play on things that I think another bassist would be better at, so I suggest that person instead. I remember when John Patitucci lived in LA, I’d say to people, ‘Call John. He’s the guy for this’. I like to share, I’m not possessive about things. It’s about whatever’s best for the project.

“For example, I’m not a good slapper at all, and I don’t play with a pick. I remember Quincy Jones called me to play with him and he said, ‘You do play with a pick, don’t you?’ and I said no, so we decided we weren’t going to work together, because on the stuff he was doing at the time he really wanted a pick player. I can bullshit my way through it: I keep one of my fingernails long so I can play like that - but my facility isn’t there, probably out of laziness.

“As for slapping, I’ve had a lot of wrist injuries over the years and I don’t have a lot of dexterity with it. Once again, I have friends who live and breathe that bass style, so I recommend them when slap is needed.”