An audio engineer shows you "how the pros mix vocals" and get that ‘glued-in’ sound

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

“It works, every single time,” says Streaky, as he reveals his winning formula

Vocals are among the hardest elements of a track to mix, particularly when they’re recorded on top of an existing, compressed beat. There’s a danger that they’ll end up sounding like precisely that - an audio appendage sitting on top of a song rather than feeling like an integrated part of it. Alternatively, the vocal may feel buried, and not standing out as it needs to.

Fortunately, says YouTube-content-creating audio engineer Streaky, there is a solution. His credits include the likes of Adele, Ed Sheeran, Depeche Mode and Paul Weller, and he’s now revealing how the pros approach vocal mixing.

The aim, he says, is to create space in the backing track for the vocals to sit in, so that they sound ‘glued-in’ rather than ‘stuck-on’.

In the video above, you’ll see him demonstrating his preferred method in Logic using FabFilter’s Pro-Q3. You can also download the project files from the session via the link in the description.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info