How Ned Steinberger redesigned the bass world

BASS WEEK: In the world of bass guitar design, the name Ned Steinberger conjures up many different images. Some people envision Sting or Jamaaladeen Tacuma jumping around, playing an odd-looking bass with a huge sound and incongruously tiny body.

Others see Tony Levin strutting across Peter Gabriel’s stage with an electric upright. Still others picture Grace Chatto bowing an electric cello with pop sensation Clean Bandit.

For those really in the know, the name Ned Steinberger brings to mind not only those images but also pictures of a bass with a curved, ergonomic body - and a huge number of players and fellow instrument builders inspired by that design. Ned’s designs are all those things and much more.

Finding a new and better solution to something - something that hasn’t been done before - is what excites me

His story, at its heart, is one of a true designer - someone inspired by problems, who when he or she gets hold of a good one, won’t let go until a solution has been found. In Ned’s words,

“I get obsessed with a problem. I say to myself, over and over, ‘There has got to be a way to do this!’ Finding a new and better solution to something - something that hasn’t been done before - is what excites me.”

To really make sense of Ned’s achievements in electric bass design and understand what makes his new electric bass - the NS Design Radius - special, we will need to go back to the mid 1970s, and a small, communal, woodworker’s co-operative in Brooklyn, New York.

Ned’s father Jack is a Nobel Prize-winning physicist, who at 96 still holds regular offi ce hours at the CERN nuclear research facility in Geneva. His mother was an artist, best known for her representational paintings. Never one for academia, Ned fused his father’s scientific mindset with his mother’s artistic vision and as a young man found success designing furniture and cabinets.

A young luthier named Stuart Spector stopped by looking for a bargain: he ended getting a 24-foot belt sander - and Ned Steinberger

Happenstance brought him to that small woodworker’s co-op. The cabinetmaker Ned had been working for was closing up shop and selling his gear. A young luthier named Stuart Spector stopped by looking for a bargain: he ended getting a 24-foot belt sander - and Ned Steinberger.

This was 1976, when real innovation was happening in the bass world. Alembic, and other manufacturers, had already had success with neck-through designs and active electronics. Stuart Spector was already making guitars, and had a bass design. Spector’s corner of the co-op was opposite Ned’s. (Another young guitar builder, Vinny Fodera, worked in the shop too: his first job was cutting pearl for the Spector logos.)

One day, while discussing the challenges of bass guitar building, Ned offered to take a stab at a new design. He had never built a musical instrument, but Spector was game and told him to go for it.

From the outset, Ned approached creating Stuart’s bass from a true designer’s perspective. Feel, comfort and style were paramount. His first step was to strap on several basses and get a sense of how they felt, not in the hands of a player with preconceived notions of what a bass should be, but in the hands of an innocent, looking at a problem with fresh eyes.