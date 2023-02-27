Hotly-tipped Irish rock duo Dea Matrona announce their first UK and Ireland headline tour and release new song

Recent MusicRadar featured artists Dea Matrona have announced a headline tour for May and June following their run supporting Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett on a solo run.

Schoolfriends Mollie McGinn and Orlaith Forsythe sharpened their guitar and bass chops busking Rory Gallagher and Fleetwood Mac songs in their home city of Belfast and now switch between bass and guitar with their own growing catalogue of material.

Following a March tour with Shiflett, Dea Matrona will embark on their headline tour starting in Glasgow on 16 May. They've also released a new song, Get My Mind Off ahead of the dates – hear it below.

Dates supporting Chris Shiflett:

March

14 – Belfast City Output Boat Party Showcase

15 – Official SXSW Showcase, Low Down Lounge

16 – British Music Embassy Showcase, The Courtyard

17 – End of the Trail Showcase, Las Perlas

21 – Dublin, Whelan’s

22 – Glasgow, St Luke’s

24 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

25 – Manchester, Band on the Wall

26 – Bristol, Thekla

28 – London, Scala

Headline tour:

May

16 – Glasgow, The Hug & Pint

17 – Manchester, YES (Pink Room)

18 – Leeds, Key Club

20 – Liverpool, District

21 – Nottingham, The Bodega

23 – London, The Black Heart

24 – Bristol, Louisiana

26 – Derby, Bearded Theory

June

2– Dublin, Whelan’s

3 – Belfast, Mandela