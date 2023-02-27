Hotly-tipped Irish rock duo Dea Matrona announce their first UK and Ireland headline tour and release new song

Recent MusicRadar featured artists Dea Matrona have announced a headline tour for May and June following their run supporting Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett on a solo run.
Schoolfriends Mollie McGinn and Orlaith Forsythe sharpened their guitar and bass chops busking Rory Gallagher and Fleetwood Mac songs in their home city of Belfast and now switch between bass and guitar with their own growing catalogue of material.
Following a March tour with Shiflett, Dea Matrona will embark on their headline tour starting in Glasgow on 16 May. They've also released a new song, Get My Mind Off ahead of the dates – hear it below.
Dates supporting Chris Shiflett:
March
14 – Belfast City Output Boat Party Showcase
15 – Official SXSW Showcase, Low Down Lounge
16 – British Music Embassy Showcase, The Courtyard
17 – End of the Trail Showcase, Las Perlas
21 – Dublin, Whelan’s
22 – Glasgow, St Luke’s
24 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
25 – Manchester, Band on the Wall
26 – Bristol, Thekla
28 – London, Scala
Headline tour:
May
16 – Glasgow, The Hug & Pint
17 – Manchester, YES (Pink Room)
18 – Leeds, Key Club
20 – Liverpool, District
21 – Nottingham, The Bodega
23 – London, The Black Heart
24 – Bristol, Louisiana
26 – Derby, Bearded Theory
June
2– Dublin, Whelan’s
3 – Belfast, Mandela