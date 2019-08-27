Hofner unveil two Verythin semi-hollows exclusive to the UK

Hofner have released two Verythin semi-hollow electric guitars, each exclusive to the UK and based on the classic body shape of the 1960s.

These Verythins come in the very understated Black Stain and Dark Stain, with satin finishes to expose the grain of the guitar's mahogany top, and flame maple back and sides. And as the name promises, both feature the Verythin series' trademark 1.25-inch thick body profiles and two traditional Hofner f-holes.

The body is really something. Sure, there's a lot of surface area but the Verythins we have played always feel like they are working with you. The body typically makes for a guitar that's resonant and open, just the thing for playing in those newfangled modern beat combos.

A solid spruce block runs through the centre of the body to tame the squealing feedback you can get with semi-hollow electrics at very high volumes, but it also adds some depth and sustain. A tune-o-matic bridge adds to a plug-in-and-play minimalist vibe that extends to the fretboard with no inlays.

Electronics include two Hofner humbuckers in neck and bridge with master volume and tone controls and a three-way toggle switch.

The price is £325.

See Barnes & Mullins for more info.