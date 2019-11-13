Here’s what happened when Beck went to Paisley Park to cover Prince

Beck’s love of Prince is well-known - his 1999 album, Midnite Vultures, frequently strayed into purple pastiche - so it was quite a thrill for him to step inside Paisley Park, the great man’s former Minneapolis studio complex, to record a session.

“It’s impossible to pick a cover of Prince,” said Beck. “He’s a big influence for me; he’s an inspiration.”

Pick he did, though: Beck chose to record a Prince medley that includes Raspberry Beret, When Doves Cry, Kiss and 1999. He also performed a couple of his own hits: Where It’s At, which appeared on Odelay, and Up All Night, taken from the Colors album.

The resulting EP is currently exclusive to Amazon Music, but you can check out a behind-the-scenes video above.