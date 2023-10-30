H.E.R plays a Charvel to join Foo Fighters for a sublime duet on their song The Glass

The Foo Fighters are no strangers to collaboration – they even invite their fans up onstage to jam with them. Now H.E.R is the latest honoury Foo as she performed with the band on Saturday Night Live (28 October) – but she didn't bring either version of her signature Fender Strat.

The band's all-humbucker toting guitar lineup saw her utilising what looks to be a Charvel HSS Style 1 model in sleek satin black with a caramelised maple neck.

Elsewhere in the episode, Dave Grohl flexed his comedy chops, appearing in a number of skits on the show, while the Foos also performed their single Rescued (introduced by Christopher Walken) from 2023's But Here We Are album.