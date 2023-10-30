H.E.R plays a Charvel to join Foo Fighters for a sublime duet on their song The Glass

By Rob Laing
published

The artists teamed up for Saturday Night Live

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
(Image credit: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

The Foo Fighters are no strangers to collaboration – they even invite their fans up onstage to jam with them. Now H.E.R is the latest honoury Foo as she performed with the band on Saturday Night Live (28 October) – but she didn't bring either version of her signature Fender Strat.

The band's all-humbucker toting guitar lineup saw her utilising what looks to be a Charvel HSS Style 1 model in sleek satin black with a caramelised maple neck.

Elsewhere in the episode, Dave Grohl flexed his comedy chops, appearing in a number of skits on the show, while the Foos also performed their single Rescued (introduced by Christopher Walken) from 2023's But Here We Are album. 

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 