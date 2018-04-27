Hear Zakk Wylde, Paul Gilbert, Richie Kotzen and more shred Disney classics

Disney soundtracks are pretty much ingrained in our consciousness from childhood, but we’d wager you’ve never heard them like this before, as new instrumental compilation Disney Super Guitar sees the likes of Zakk Wylde, Paul Gilbert and Richie Kotzen tearing through a whole host of Disney classics.

Also appearing across the album are Phil X, Ron Thal, George Lynch, Orianthi, Tak Matsumoto, Jeff Watson and Mike Orlando.

Brilliantly, the compilation finds Zakk Wylde turning his hand to Beauty And The Beast: "Originally, it was a beautiful, dreamy piece," says Wylde. "Now, it’s a cruel nightmare. I take pride in that."

Paul Gilbert, meanwhile, looked to The Little Mermaid for his contribution: "I played electric guitar on Under The Sea," he says. "To create an under-the-sea sound, I operated my wah-wah pedal as quickly as possible while playing my guitar parts."

USA users can hear the album below, but for the rest of the world, we'll have to settle for preview clips on Amazon for now.

Disney Super Guitar is available now via Walt Disney Records - the full tracklisting is below:

1. Zakk Wylde - Beauty and the Beast [Beauty and the Beast]

2. Paul Gilbert - Under the Sea [The Little Mermaid]

3. Tak Matsumoto - When You Wish Upon a Star [Pinocchio]

4. Mike Orlando - A Whole New World [Aladdin]

5. Orianthi - Someday My Prince Will Come [Snow White and the Seven Dwarves]

6. George Lynch - Hellfire [The Hunchback of Notre Dame]

7. Richie Kotzen - Can You Feel the Love Tonight [Lion King]

8. Jeff Watson - Colors of the Wind [Pocahontas]

9. Phil X - Chim Chim Cher-ee [Mary Poppins]

10. Ron Thal - Reflection [Mulan]