Harley Benton reveals new bass combo, amp and cab series with affordable prices

We've already been wowed by Harley Benton's backline offerings with the FRFR-112A DSP guitar cab but now the Thomann brand has released a whole new series of bass amps, cabs and combos in the new SolidBass range.

The SolidBass series includes two solid state combos, two heads and four cabs.

The 150-watt SolidBass 150C (£229) and 300-watt 300C (£285) combos are housed if tiltable enclosures for more efficient onstage monitoring.

The 300C features a custom-voiced 15" woofer and 3" tweeter, while the smaller 150C has a 1x12 speaker. Both combos feature four-band equalizers, master volume, smart compressor, lift/ground switches and input choice for active and passive pickup basses.

There's an FX loop and DI out for integrating your pedals and live / recording use too.

If you need more headroom, the SolidBass 300H (£220) and 600H (£248) heads can deliver 300-watts and 600-watts RMS, respectively with equivalent tone-shaping and connectivity options as their combo siblings.

If you need cabs to pair them with, the SolidBass 810 8x10 (£299), 410T 4x10 (£165), 115T 1x12 (£108) and 210T (£117) 2x10 should cover most requirements.

While the 115T and 210T should prove enough for most of us, the SolidBass 410T packs a mighty 450 watts RMS, only eclipsed by the 810T's 900 watts.

Head over to harleybenton.com to check out the range in full.