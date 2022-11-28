The prices on these new release Harley Benton MV-4MSB Gotoh short-scale basses seem like a late a Cyber Monday bargain

Harley Benton aren't just bringing the bargains to the Cyber Monday music deals (opens in new tab), it's still releasing new gear in 2022. And these new short-scale MV-4MSB Gotoh basses represent not just a tempting buy for four-stringers, but electric guitar players who want to add a more compact bass to their collection.

As the name suggests, they feature quality Gotoh hardware – something that has impressed us in the past with Harley Benton guitars. In this case it's GB-7 tuners.

The 30-inch / 762 mm scale model features a caramelised Canadian maple neck, pau ferro fingerboard and an alder body, with bronze saddles to help sustain.

Pickups are Roswell Alnico 5 single-coils with Daphne Blue, Black, Seafoam Green, Shell Pink, Sunburst, and Burgundy Mist finishes and a matching headstock, each with a matching headstock. Classy!

The stock with D'Addario EXL165 strings. But what about the price [drumroll]…

€288 / £199

Who needs sales with prices like this?

Check out the Harley Benton MV-4MSB Gotoh range out Thomann (opens in new tab)