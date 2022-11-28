The prices on these new release Harley Benton MV-4MSB Gotoh short-scale basses seem like a late a Cyber Monday bargain

By Rob Laing
published

Short scale, big value

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton aren't just bringing the bargains to the Cyber Monday music deals (opens in new tab), it's still releasing new gear in 2022. And these new short-scale MV-4MSB Gotoh basses represent not just a tempting buy for four-stringers, but electric guitar players who want to add a more compact bass to their collection.

As the name suggests, they feature quality Gotoh hardware – something that has impressed us in the past with Harley Benton guitars. In this case it's GB-7 tuners.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The 30-inch / 762 mm scale model features a caramelised Canadian maple neck, pau ferro fingerboard and an alder body, with bronze saddles to help sustain.

Pickups are Roswell Alnico 5 single-coils with Daphne Blue, Black, Seafoam Green, Shell Pink, Sunburst, and Burgundy Mist finishes and a matching headstock, each with a matching headstock. Classy!

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The stock with D'Addario EXL165 strings. But what about the price [drumroll]…

€288 / £199

Who needs sales with prices like this? 

