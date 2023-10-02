Harley Benton lays the low-end gauntlet down with the 7-string BZ-7000 II NT bass

Who is playing seven-string bass out there? Whoever you are, we salute you. And so does Harley Benton. It's extending the BZ-1000 series of bass guitars with the BZ-7000 II NT. For more traditional low-enders there's the four-string BZ-4000 II NT.

Both natural gloss models feature neck-through-body construction, Canadian maple and nyato neck, ebony fretboard with 24 medium jumbo frets. The body is mahogany and ash with AAA flame maple veneer.

(Image credit: HArley Benton)

Both basses are equipped with Tesla soapbar pickups and a three-band active EQ. While the BZ-4000 II NT scale is 864 mm (34 inches), the BZ-7000 II NT is 889 mm (35 inches).

The Harley Benton BZ-4000 II NT is £392 and the BZ-7000 II NT is £522.

Check out the four-string model and seven-string at Thomann.