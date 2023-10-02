Harley Benton lays the low-end gauntlet down with the 7-string BZ-7000 II NT bass

Who is playing seven-string bass out there? Whoever you are, we salute you. And so does Harley Benton. It's extending the BZ-1000 series of bass guitars with the BZ-7000 II NT. For more traditional low-enders there's the four-string BZ-4000 II NT.
Both natural gloss models feature neck-through-body construction, Canadian maple and nyato neck, ebony fretboard with 24 medium jumbo frets. The body is mahogany and ash with AAA flame maple veneer.
Both basses are equipped with Tesla soapbar pickups and a three-band active EQ. While the BZ-4000 II NT scale is 864 mm (34 inches), the BZ-7000 II NT is 889 mm (35 inches).
The Harley Benton BZ-4000 II NT is £392 and the BZ-7000 II NT is £522.
Check out the four-string model and seven-string at Thomann.