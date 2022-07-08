Harley Benton launches new Double Pedal series dual guitar effects

"What’s better than a high-quality guitar effect in a pedal?" asks Harley Benton with its latest product announcement. The answer, it tells us is "Two high-quality guitar effects in a single pedal!". That's exactly what HB is setting out to provide with its latest release, the Double Pedal range which features six double-duty stompers.
Sticking with the 'double' theme, the six pedals all feature names that signify their dual-purpose. There's the Evil Twin (Analogue Overdrive/Tubedrive), Duality (Reverb/Delay, Double Vision (Analogue Tremolo/Chorus), Twoface (Analogue Overdrive/Tremolo), plus the acoustic-voiced Sugar & Spice (Digital Reverb/Delay & Chorus), and Double Jammer (Drum Machine/Looper).
Each pedal features a uniform casing, split into two sides with foot switches for each side, plus a full set of controls for each effect. What's more, all of the Double Series are true bypass, and each one (except for the Double Jammer) include a toggle which allows you to change each effect's position in the chain.
Here's some more detail on each one, for more information, head to Harley Benton's website.
Harley Benton Evil Twin - Analogue Overdrive/Tubedrive
- Dual Overdrive & Tubedrive analog effect pedal for electric guitar
- Effect a: Ultra-wide dynamic range and extraordinarily open tube-like drive tone;
- Controls: Drive/level/tone knobs; high-peak/low peak switch; on/off footswitch with LED indicator
- Effect b: A take on the original Japanese green OD circuit with smooth gain and
- distinct mid hump characteristics
- Controls: Drive/level/tone knobs; hot/warm switch; on/off footswitch with LED indicator.
- Powered by a 9V DC power supply (not included) - no battery operation.
- Current draw: 100mA.
- (£67/€79.25)
Harley Benton Duality - Reverb/Delay
- Dual Delay & Reverb digital effect pedal for electric guitar
- Effect a: High quality reverb with 3 different modes: Studio/Church/Plate
- Controls: Mix/tone/decay knobs; mode-switch; on/off footswitch with LED indicator
- Effect b: Digital delay with 3 different delay types: Analog (classic analog stompbox delay), Real (space delay), Tape (vintage tape delay). Delay time: 5ms-780ms.
- Controls: Level/feedback/time knobs; 3-way mode switch; on/off footswitch with
- LED indicator
- Powered by a 9V DC power supply (not included) - no battery operation.
- Current draw: 200mA.
- (£84/€99.36)
Harley Benton Double Vision - Analogue Tremolo/Chorus
- Dual Tremolo & Chorus Analog pedal for electric guitar
- Effect a: Classic analog chorus for guitar
- Controls: Level/depth/rate knobs, on/off footswitch with LED indicator
- Effect b: Warm analog optical tremolo
- Controls: Depth/bias/rate knobs; on/off footswitch with LED indicator
- Powered by a 9V DC power supply (not included - no battery operation
- Current draw: 100mA.
- (£67/€79.25)
Harley Benton Twoface - Analogue Overdrive/Tremolo
- Dual Overdrive & Tremolo Analog pedal for electric guitar
- Effect a: Warm analog optical tremolo
- Controls: Depth/bias/speed knobs; on/off footswitch with LED indicator
- Effect b: A take on the original Japanese green OD circuit with smooth gain and distinct mid-hump characteristics
- Controls: Drive/level/tone knobs; hot/warm switch; on/off footswitch with LED indicator
- Powered by a 9V DC power supply (not included) - no battery operation.
- Current draw: 100mA.
- (£67/€79.25)
Harley Benton Sugar & Spice - Digital Reverb/Delay & Chorus
- Dual Reverb & Echo/Chorus Digital/Digital effect pedal for acoustic guitar
- Effect a: Digital reverb specially voiced for acoustic guitar
- Controls: Mix/tone/rate/range/decay knobs, Filter/Mod/Reverb-modes; on/off footswitch with LED indicator
- Effect b: Delay and chorus effects specially voiced for acoustic guitars
- Controls: Level/rate/time/depth/feedback knobs; mode selector; on/off footswitches with LED indicator
- Powered by a 9V DC power supply (not included) - no battery operation.
- Current draw: 100mA.
- (£84/€99.36)
Harley Benton Double Jammer - Drum Machine/Looper
- Dual function drum machine & looper pedal for guitar and bass
- Rhythm and loop functions can be used simultaneously or individually and in any order;
- Drum machine: Tone, drum level and speed controls; 11 genres of drum patterns;
- 121 drumbeats in total; tap tempo functionality.
- Looper: Up to 30 minutes of looping time; undo/redo functions and unlimited repeats; normal/sync/sync+count switch
- Powered by a 9V DC power supply (not included) - no battery operation.
- Current draw: 300mA.
- (£85/€100.55)