Harley Benton launches new Double Pedal series dual guitar effects

"What’s better than a high-quality guitar effect in a pedal?" asks Harley Benton with its latest product announcement. The answer, it tells us is "Two high-quality guitar effects in a single pedal!". That's exactly what HB is setting out to provide with its latest release, the Double Pedal range which features six double-duty stompers.

Sticking with the 'double' theme, the six pedals all feature names that signify their dual-purpose. There's the Evil Twin (Analogue Overdrive/Tubedrive), Duality (Reverb/Delay, Double Vision (Analogue Tremolo/Chorus), Twoface (Analogue Overdrive/Tremolo), plus the acoustic-voiced Sugar & Spice (Digital Reverb/Delay & Chorus), and Double Jammer (Drum Machine/Looper).

Each pedal features a uniform casing, split into two sides with foot switches for each side, plus a full set of controls for each effect. What's more, all of the Double Series are true bypass, and each one (except for the Double Jammer) include a toggle which allows you to change each effect's position in the chain.

Here's some more detail on each one, for more information, head to Harley Benton's website.

Harley Benton Evil Twin - Analogue Overdrive/Tubedrive

(Image credit: Harley Benton )

Dual Overdrive & Tubedrive analog effect pedal for electric guitar

Effect a: Ultra-wide dynamic range and extraordinarily open tube-like drive tone;

Controls: Drive/level/tone knobs; high-peak/low peak switch; on/off footswitch with LED indicator

Effect b: A take on the original Japanese green OD circuit with smooth gain and

distinct mid hump characteristics

Controls: Drive/level/tone knobs; hot/warm switch; on/off footswitch with LED indicator.

Powered by a 9V DC power supply (not included) - no battery operation.

Current draw: 100mA.

(£67/€79.25)

Harley Benton Duality - Reverb/Delay

(Image credit: Harley Benton )

Dual Delay & Reverb digital effect pedal for electric guitar

Effect a: High quality reverb with 3 different modes: Studio/Church/Plate

Controls: Mix/tone/decay knobs; mode-switch; on/off footswitch with LED indicator

Effect b: Digital delay with 3 different delay types: Analog (classic analog stompbox delay), Real (space delay), Tape (vintage tape delay). Delay time: 5ms-780ms.

Controls: Level/feedback/time knobs; 3-way mode switch; on/off footswitch with

LED indicator

Powered by a 9V DC power supply (not included) - no battery operation.

Current draw: 200mA.

(£84/€99.36)

Harley Benton Double Vision - Analogue Tremolo/Chorus

(Image credit: Harley Benton )

Dual Tremolo & Chorus Analog pedal for electric guitar

Effect a: Classic analog chorus for guitar

Controls: Level/depth/rate knobs, on/off footswitch with LED indicator

Effect b: Warm analog optical tremolo

Controls: Depth/bias/rate knobs; on/off footswitch with LED indicator

Powered by a 9V DC power supply (not included - no battery operation

Current draw: 100mA.

(£67/€79.25)

Harley Benton Twoface - Analogue Overdrive/Tremolo

(Image credit: Harley Benton )

Dual Overdrive & Tremolo Analog pedal for electric guitar

Effect a: Warm analog optical tremolo

Controls: Depth/bias/speed knobs; on/off footswitch with LED indicator

Effect b: A take on the original Japanese green OD circuit with smooth gain and distinct mid-hump characteristics

Controls: Drive/level/tone knobs; hot/warm switch; on/off footswitch with LED indicator

Powered by a 9V DC power supply (not included) - no battery operation.

Current draw: 100mA.

(£67/€79.25)

Harley Benton Sugar & Spice - Digital Reverb/Delay & Chorus

(Image credit: Harley Benton )

Dual Reverb & Echo/Chorus Digital/Digital effect pedal for acoustic guitar

Effect a: Digital reverb specially voiced for acoustic guitar

Controls: Mix/tone/rate/range/decay knobs, Filter/Mod/Reverb-modes; on/off footswitch with LED indicator

Effect b: Delay and chorus effects specially voiced for acoustic guitars

Controls: Level/rate/time/depth/feedback knobs; mode selector; on/off footswitches with LED indicator

Powered by a 9V DC power supply (not included) - no battery operation.

Current draw: 100mA.

(£84/€99.36)

Harley Benton Double Jammer - Drum Machine/Looper

(Image credit: Harley Benton)