Harley Benton just made its popular Extreme-84, Extreme-76, and Victory guitars available as kits

It's no surprise that Harley Benton's Gibson Explorer, Flying V and ESP-inspired Extreme-84, Extreme-76, and Victory have proved hugely popular, but so have the brand's electric guitar and bass kits that allow you to put together instruments yourself with the provided components – even the strings! So what a genius idea to combine the lines.

"These all-inclusive kits are designed for guitar enthusiasts who like to tinker," says Harley Benton. "As well as aspiring luthiers who want to build and personalise their own instruments."

Self-confessed tinkerer here, and once you get the modder bug it's a hard habit to kick. It's a lot of fun and gives you a better understanding of what makes our guitars tick. So the Extreme-84, Extreme-76, and Victory are a great, affordable step into that world with natural Okoume bodies, bolt-on roseacer necks, die-cast tuners, control electronics, tune-o-matic bridges and a pair of humbuckers. In the case of the James Hetfield-esque Extreme-84, they're active. 

The bodies and the necks are already finished with a wood sealer ready to be sprayed with the finish of your choice. 

The three new kits are priced at £134 for the Extreme-84, £109 for the Victory and £109 for the Extreme-76 at Thomann now. 

The trio join an impressive range of guitars and basses waiting to be put together that that you can also find over at Thomann

