Harley Benton demos its new FRFR active guitar cab with its flagship multi-fx

Active cabinets are in demand; with more amp modellers and multi-effects pedals on the market, demand is only going to go up as they present a great solution for players to play live and at home. Harley Benton already has a few and its latest may well have hit the sweet spot for size, power and price.
While the G112A-FR doesn't have the onboard cab simulations of the larger Harley Benton FRFR-112A DS we reviewed in 2020, its smaller wedge size makes it more portable to take out and practical to keep at home.
In the video above HB's Benedikt Schlereth gives an overview of the new cab, using the Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Pro multi-fx and amp modeller as the idea partner.
Find out more about the £199 / €238 G112A-FR at Thomann.