Harley Benton demos its new FRFR active guitar cab with its flagship multi-fx

A budget rig that punches above its price point?

Active cabinets are in demand; with more amp modellers and multi-effects pedals on the market, demand is only going to go up as they present a great solution for players to play live and at home. Harley Benton already has a few and its latest may well have hit the sweet spot for size, power and price.

While the G112A-FR doesn't have the onboard cab simulations of the larger Harley Benton FRFR-112A DS we reviewed in 2020, its smaller wedge size makes it more portable to take out and practical to keep at home. 

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

In the video above HB's Benedikt Schlereth gives an overview of the new cab, using the Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Pro multi-fx and amp modeller as the idea partner.

Find out more about the £199 / €238 G112A-FR at Thomann

