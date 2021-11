Harley Benton is hitting an even sweeter spot for value with its new Gotoh SC and DC electric guitars. They all feature premium quality tuners and bridges from Gotoh, alongside stainless steel frets and rosewood fingerboards. They're also all under £300.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

No, we can't believe it either but as you can see from Harley Benton's new video demo above, they are very much real and you can order one for yourself over at Thomann.