Harley Benton expands its Pro Series with a new range of souped-up ’n’ shreddable T-style guitars with dual humbuckers

Harley Benton has rolled out a hot-rodded range of T-type electric guitars that add yet another keenly priced, high-performance option to its Pro Series.

As the name suggests, the Fusion-T HH Roasted equips a modified T-type format with a pair of humbucking pickups, with roasted Canadian flame maple necks and fingerboards.

At first blush, the rich tan hue of the roasted flame maple pairs very nicely with Harley Benton’s finishes, and these new Fusion-T models are being offered in Ice Blue, Shell Pink, Flame Bengal Burst, Daphne Blue, Dark Pink and Silver Sparkle.

A high-performance guitar, the Fusion-T’s bolt-on neck is carved into a Modern C profile to add zip to your playing, with its solid sapele body promising a mahogany-esque warmth. Models with a transparent finish have flame-maple veneers.

The Fusion-T HH Roasted has a bolt-on build, a 25.5” scale length, 22 medium-jumbo stainless steel frets, dot inlays, and a 12” fingerboard radius that might make you think of Gibson but is also notably similar to Fender’s new Player Plus series.

A subtle tell that these are made for the discerning shredder, the truss rod adjustment heel is mounted at the top of the fingerboard for easy access, and this range calls to mind the souped-up electrics of the 1980s that arose out of a burgeoning shred scene.

The Roswell Alnico 5 humbuckers will have more than enough oomph for hard-rock pyrotechnics but will offer a more dynamic performance than your average high-output electric guitar pickup.

Now, seeing a dual-humbucker format on a T-type might make some players of a purist bent get a little upset, but rest assured, Harley Benton has thought of everyone here, equipping a push-pull coil-split function in the Fusion-T HH Roasted’s control circuit – two humbuckers, a three-way selector, volume, tone and a coil-split? That’s a lot of tone to play with.

Elsewhere, there is a high-quality Wilkinson 50IIK 2-point vibrato, a GraphTech TUSQ XL nut (42mm width), and a set of WSC staggered locking die-cast tuners to keep the tuning stable.

Available now through Thomann, the Fusion-T HH Roasted is priced £338. See Harley Benton for more details.