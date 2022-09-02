Harley Benton demos three more of its new double guitar effects pedals

By Rob Laing
published

Hear the Good Cop / Bad Cop overdrive, Two Face tremolo / overdrive and Tag Team overdrive

Our review of the Harley Benton Surgar & Spice reverb and echo / chorus pedal left us looking forwards to trying out more from its new Double Pedal range, pairing effects in one handy unit. And now we have the chance to hear previews of three others thanks to Harley Benton's demo guitarist extraordinaire Benedikt.

Overdrive gets the focus here with the the Good Cop / Bad Cop overdrive, Two Face tremolo / overdrive and Tag Team overdrive offering different approaches, as Benedikt explores their features.

You can also check out a run-through of the Double Vision Chorus / Tremolo, aforementioned Sugar & Spice and Split Screen Reverb / Tremolo below. 

and we'll be reviewing more of them soon

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 