Harley Benton demos its impressively spec'd Amarok 6 and 7-string guitars

If you missed the release of the Harley Benton Amarok series of electric guitars, now is a good time to catch up with this excellent demo from Phil Adam over on Harley Benton's YouTube channel.

We're loving the effort that's gone into the tasteful composition here to show the Amarok 6 and 7 models off.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The 12-model series is available now with prices from £449 / and specs including stainless steel frets, EMG pickups and Grover locking tuners. No wonder they're causing a stir There's baritone models too.

Check out the Amarok range over at Thomann.de