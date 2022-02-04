A solution for your amp modelling needs at home and away? Harley Benton drops the G112A-FR Active Cabinet

Full range flat response cabs are a growing market; a response to the needs of players using multi-effects pedals and amp modellers to deliver their tonal needs, and looking for a speaker solution that will deliver it for the stage, practice space and home.

Active FRFR cabs bring flexibility for anyone playing electro acoustic guitar with a preamp too. Now Harley Benton has followed up its previous success with the FRFR-112A with a more compact wedge active cab: the G112A-FR.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The 14.2kg cab features a 12” woofer and 1” compression driver, Class D power amp and 100-watts RMS into 8ohms with an open-backed design. Frequency range is 100Hz-20kHz.

Inputs are 6.35inch jack & balanced XLR with balanced XLR output. The G112A-FR features Volume, Resonance and Presence controls with a mute switch. A wedge / tilt-back design makes it easier to monitor your sound onstage too.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Combined with Harley Benton's recent DNAfx GiT Pro multi-effects modeller, it could make an impressive rig for under £450.

For more info and to order, head to Thomann.