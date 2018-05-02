HappyPlacer is a free VST meme maker plugin for your DAW

It may have started life as an April Fool, but thanks to public demand, Accusonus’s HappyPlacer meme maker plugin is now at version 2.0.

Yep, it’s a free plugin that enables you to make memes in your DAW: add it as an audio effect (though it doesn’t actually do any sound processing), choose an avatar category, tweak it and then browse the preset jokes or come up with your own. Once you’re done, you can export the meme as a .png file.

It’s all utterly pointless, obviously - even Accusonus says that you should stop messing around and get back to making music - but if you want to waste some time, you can download HappyPlacer as a VST/AU/AAX plugin for PC and Mac from the Accusonus website.