Hamstead Soundworks’ Odyssey will take you on “an unbelievable journey through tone”

UK-based Hamstead Soundworks has released the Odyssey Intergalactic Driver, a versatile overdrive, distortion and fuzz pedal that promises to take players on “an unbelievable journey through tone”.

Based around a single analogue circuit with interactive controls, the Odyssey promises to span clean boost through to classic-rock crunch, high-gain metal tones and saturated fuzz.

Three clipping circuits are onboard, with 18dB of clean treble and bass boost and cut, while TheGigRig’s OptoKick footswitch aims to deliver silent and reliable switching.

The Odyssey is available now for £219 from Hamstead Soundworks.