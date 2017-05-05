Gurus Amps is bringing SexyDrive back with MkII pedal

Gurus Amps has announced the successor to the SexyDrive, the SexyDrive MkII, which now features a balance control.

The new knob allows players to blend overdriven and clean signals on the Dumble and Klon-inspired stompbox - an internal trim pot sets the level of the clean signal assigned to the balance pot.

Two small windows on the enclosure display the 'peak' (drive) and 'fuel', which indicates when battery level is low, but the SexyDrive MkII can also run on a 9V or 12V power supply.

Head over to Gurus Amps for more info.