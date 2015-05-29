Zervas & Pepper talk golden Guilds and new album Abstract Heart

Though rooted in the fertile soil of Californian songcraft, the pristine harmonies and sophisticated arrangements of Zervas & Pepper took leaf in the cooler climes of Wales.

The resulting sound, heard on their much-praised 2012 album, Lifebringer, could be described as CSN with a Celtic edge, though Joni, Jackson Browne and other stellar influences all form part of the blend, too. We caught up with the duo in Cardiff for a chat about tunings, life changes and their compelling new album, Abstract Heart.

After a looping drive around Cardiff in a big old camper van with a flat tyre ("It’s probably been like that for months"), Kathryn Pepper and Paul Zervas park and take us into the Cardiff Coal Exchange, a beautiful and iconic building and another sad example of a venue in very real danger of permanent closure.

"There’s a group called ‘#savethecoalexchange’", says Kathryn, "which is battling to keep it open and get the place sound and running again. It’d be so sad to see it go, it’s been a part of this city for ages".

It’s an important subject for a duo that is proud of where they come from and owe their career to the capital’s acoustic scene, which gets us started on how they formed their sound...

"Paul suggested I do some harmonies. And we were laughing because we knew we just got each other straight away!" - Kathryn Pepper

You guys met at a folk club in Cardiff?

PZ: "It was a live music venue called The Toucan Club and it had all sorts really, from Latin jazz-fusion acoustic music to funk and soul and the rest."

KP: "Some of the nights were real open mic folk club-type jobs, whereas others would have full bands playing all sorts of genres. We were pretty young when we were going there and just wanting to get in with the old guys who were playing greats, so we’d just go to watch their shows; they were all really good musicians."

PZ: "Yeah, it was more the type of place where musicians would go to watch musicians, really, which can be the way with folk clubs. It felt like there was an unspoken standard to get to before you played there, so we would be checking out these guys and it happens that most of them are in our band now! Our guitarist Simon Kingman actually founded the place, it was his club and it ran well for 10 years or so with a good reputation."

How long was it before you two realised there was music between you?

KP: "Immediately. I saw Paul playing at The Toucan, playing his own stuff mixed with songs by Gram Parsons and Neil Young. I was also playing my own songs at the time and we checked each other’s show out and the next time we met Paul suggested I went up with him to do some harmonies. And we were laughing because we knew we just got each other straight away!"

PZ: "It was professional before it was personal, you know?"

KP: "Yeah it was, we were friends and we were writing songs about each other and it just evolved from there, really."