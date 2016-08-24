Zelinsky's eye-popping Engraved Paisley Dellatera revealed

Wood you believe it, it's not metal. Sorry.

Chicago luthier Dean Zelinksy, long known for distinctive designs, has announced the release of the Engraved Paisley Dellatera, in an Antiqued Nickel finish.

Finished with an 'exclusive' metalizing process, the EPD sports an engraved metal look on a traditional alder wood body.

Engraved metal guitars currently on the market have a sexy appeal but are extremely expensive.

"I have been working on perfecting this look for several months," says Zelinsky, explaining his aim is to marry the acoustics of wood with the aesthetics of metal.

"Additionally, they have other less desirable qualities associated with the metal bodies. We have 100% achieved that look 'in wood' without the lofty price tag."

The guitars are only available direct from Zelinsky's website, www.deanzelinsky.com, but buyers can configure their guitar with the rosewood or maple fingerboards, various hardware packages, pickguards, and pickup options including Zelinsky's SideKick™ Pickup, which enable a true single-coil and vintage humbucker in the same space.

The Engraved Paisley Dellatera is available from www.deanzelinsky.com now, starting at $1299.