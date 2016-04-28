Z.Vex celebrates 20 years of the Fuzz Factory with limited-edition guitar effects pedal

It's hard to believe we've been experiencing the radical shrieks and squeals of Z.Vex's Fuzz Factory for 20 years, but to celebrate the milestone, Zachary Vex has unveiled a luxurious limited-edition 20th Anniversary Fuzz Factory.

Each pedal features a Bauhaus-inspired design hand-painted by longtime Z.Vex artist Lisa McGrath, as well as a plate commemorating the Fuzz Factory's 20th Anniversary and a certificate of authenticity, signed by Vex and McGrath.

Only 25 of these pedals will be made - and according to Z.Vex, will never be made again - so if you want one, you'd better act fast.

The Z.Vex 20th Anniversary Fuzz Factory is available now from Z.Vex for $499.