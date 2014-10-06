World's largest playable guitar on show

If you find larger-bodied guitars a bit of a handful, you'll definitely struggle to play this one: New Jersey's Liberty Science Center has unveiled the world's largest playable guitar - a humongous Gibson Flying V - in honour of its new exhibition, Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World.

Certified by Guinness World Records, the guitar weighs in at 2,255 pounds, measures 16 feet across, and is 43 feet long - check out our gallery above to get an idea of the scale, not to mention scale length, of this beast.

Elsewhere, the exhibition celebrates the history of the guitar with more than 60 instruments, including the Rock Ock, the world's only playable eight-neck guitar; a PRS Dragon inlaid with 238 pieces of gold, red and green abalone, mother of pearl and woolly mammoth ivory; plus early Fender, Gibson, Ovation and Martin models dating back to 1835.

Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World - a touring exhibition from the National Guitar Museum - is on view at the Liberty Science Center from 4 October 2014 to 4 January 2015.