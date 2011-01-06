World's fastest guitarist to use Orange OPC in new Guinness Record attempt

Can the world's fastest guitarist outdo himself? We'll find out tomorrow, 7 January, as Tiago Della Vega, who does indeed hold that title, will try to break his own Guinness World Record at the Consumer Electronics Show, currently underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Della Vega, who was crowned fastest guitarist in the world in 2008 when he played Nikolai Rimsky Korsakov's Flight Of The Bumblebee at 320 BPM without making any mistakes, will perform that same composition tomorrow - at 340 BPM!

The Brazilian shredder, who endorses Orange Amps, will use the OPC as he goes for Guinness glory. The Orange OPC is a revolutionary, all-in-one computer amplifier speaker, allowing users to just plug the machine in and start recording their music without any additional setup (excluding instruments, of course).

Della Vega plays Orange, and faster than clockwork!

Want to see if Della Vega can jam flawlessly at 340 BPM? You can - and you don't even have to catch a flight to Sin City. The guitarist's record attempt, to be held at the Intel booth, will be streamed live at 12:20pm PST, 3:20pm EST and 8:20pm GMT at http://www.facebook.com/Intel?v=app_142371818162 and http://www.orangeopc.com/ces or http://www.orangeamps.com/ces.