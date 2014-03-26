Wolves Like Us - Black Soul Choir review

Fans of Kvelertak, Baroness and Thrice should check out this Oslo post-hardcore foursome, formed from the ashes of several bands from Norway's rock scene.

The collective experience shows: Wolves like Us's second album is all about massive distorted tones and melodic leads, not to mention huge choruses.

Grungy riffage abounds in the Alice in Chains-like Dig With Your Hands, while the heavy, delay-laden lament of closer Thanatos Wins Again, combined with Lovescared's delicate acoustic work, displays an impressive command of light and shade.

4 out of 5