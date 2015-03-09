Wishlist: Michael Spalt 624 HB Custom

Europe is teeming with great guitar makers and if you haven’t come across Michael Spalt then you really should.

Based in Vienna, and with a diverse background in art and film, Spalt has been making guitars professionally for some 15 years. He creates some pretty ‘out there’ sculptural designs from wood and metal, but all are fantastically crafted with an ever-present artistic eye guiding the lines. If you want vintage clones, look elsewhere.

This Custom 624 is one of Spalt’s more conventional designs, his take on the Les Paul – albeit with a flat front and Fender-like scale length. The top here is zebrawood and gives a striking appearance that’s contrasted by the sand-cast aluminium scratchplate. Don’t worry about the weight, though – not least due to its chambered back, the 624 weighs in just under 8lbs. Perfect.