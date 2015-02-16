WIN! An Orange Dual Dark 50

The Dual Dark took 2014 by storm, so much so that you lot voted the 50-watt head as TG's Amplifier of the Year at the MIA Awards 2014. And now, thanks to the good people at Orange Amplification, you could soon be plugging into this behemoth.

With two channels of unadulterated EL34-driven dirt, the Dual Dark 50 is purpose-built to provide skull-crushing tones - channel B brings all the heaviness of the Dark Terror, while A offers an all-new Orange voicing. And with the built-in attenuator, half-power mode and shape control, you can be sure to pinpoint the exact tone you're after, too.