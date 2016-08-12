Win a Fender Jimi Hendrix Strat worth £769!

In honour of our Hendrix-themed issue, the good people at Fender have kindly given us an Olympic White Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster worth £769 to give away to you, dear reader, that you may slather the Star-Spangled Banner in Uni-Vibe goodness just like the great man himself.

Click here to enter!

Read more: Schecter J-4

Keen-eyed observers will note that the reverse headstock and bridge bridge pickup of the special edition Hendrix Strat are the 'wrong way round', mimicking the orientation of both parts on Jimi's flipped right-handed guitars, when used left-handed by the great man.

This is what Guitarist contributor and Guitar Techniques Editor Neville Marten had to say about the Jimi Hendrix Strat when we reviewed it back in issue 403.

"Plugging in, our Hendrix Strat instantly shows its mettle. The selector's five settings bring out a quintet of recognisable tones from these fine-sounding '65 USA Vintage Stratocaster pickups. All the sounds are bright, but not overly so, and the bridge pickup does seem somewhat tamed by its treble pole pieces' greater distance from the bridge.

"Favourite settings? Neck and middle, then middle (very Hey Joe); then neck (The Wind Cries Mary). The bridge unit comes into its own when drive is applied - the more the merrier for those lairier 'voodoo' moments."

While we thought it was a real player's guitar, the Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster also comes with some trick details that'll please Hendrix fans, such as Jimi's image emblazoned on a special neckplate and his moniker on the reverse of that flared headstock.

To be in with a chance of winning this fine guitar, click here to enter!