Win a ESP/LTD B-10 with ESP and Fates Warning!

Fates Warning celebrate their headline US tour with this awesome giveaway...

Progressive metal pioneers Fates Warning are on the road right now on their headline tour of the US, featuring ESP endorsed bassist Joey Vera.

To celebrate, Fates Warning and ESP are giving away an ESP/LTD B-10 bass, which if you ask us is awfully nice of them.

To enter, simply email your answer to the question below to musicradar@futurenet.com. The competition is open to UK and US entrants, and closes on Friday 13 December...

What is the name of Fates Warning's 2013 album?

a) The Light Of The Moon

b) Darkness In A Different Light

c) Medium Sized Hopping

The full dates of the tour are as follows:

FR 15 November 2013 Joliet, IL - Mojoe's *

SA 16 November 2013 Detroit, MI - Harpos *

SU 17 November Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub & Billiards *

MO 18 November Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom *

WE 20 November Toronto, ONT - Mod Club *

TH 21 November Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance *

FR 22 November Hartford, CT - Webster Theater *

SA 23 November New York, NY - The Studio @ Webster Hall *

SU 24 November Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz *

TU 26 November Amityville, NY - Revolution *

WE 27 November Reading, PA - Reverb *

FR 29 November Springfield, VA - Empire *

SA 30 November Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero *

SU 1 December Atlanta, GA - Masquerade *

TU 3 December Houston, TX - Scout Bar **

WE 4 December San Antonio, TX - Backstage Live **

TH 5 December Dallas, TX - Trees **

SA 7 December Tempe, AZ - Club Red **

SU 8 December San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick **

TU 10 December Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky **

WE 11 December San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge **

FR 13 December Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater **

SA 14 December Seattle, WA - Studio Seven **



* + Halcyon Way

** + Artizan

You can buy the new Fates Warning album Darkness In A Different Light via iTunes or via Amazon MP3.

For more information visit the official ESP website.

Connect with the band at the official Fates Warning website, or connect with the band on Facebook and Twitter.