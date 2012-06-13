Win a brand new jackson js32t kelly guitar

To celebrate the release of the feel good film of the summer - Rock of Ages (in cinemas from today - 13 June) MusicRadar's teamed up with Fender to offer you the chance to win a Jackson JS32T Kelly guitar.

The film

Rock of Ages tells the story of small town girl Sherrie and city boy Drew, who meet on the Sunset Strip while pursuing their Hollywood dreams.

Their rock 'n' roll romance is told through the heart-pounding hits of Def Leppard, Joan Jett, Journey, Foreigner, Bon Jovi, Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Poison, Whitesnake, and more.

The movie musical stars Julianne Hough with actor/singer Diego Boneta in his feature film debut, Russell Brand, R&B queen Mary J. Blige, Malin Akerman, multiple Emmy winner Bryan Cranston and Academy Award winner Catherine Zeta-Jones ("Chicago"), with Oscar nominees Paul Giamatti, Alec Baldwin and Tom Cruise as you have never seen him before!

The prize

We're giving away a brand new Jackson JS32T Kelly. The guitar features a 24 fret, compound radius rosewood fingerboard with Jackson's classic sharkfin inlays, an Indian cedro body, bolt-on maple neck, Jackson CVR high-output humbucking pickups, adjustable string-through-body bridge and chrome hardware. For more information visit: www.jacksonguitars.com

How to enter

To enter the competition, just answer head to the competition entry page and answer the question below:

In Rock of Ages, this actor plays legendary rocker Stacee Jaxx. He is a three-time Academy Award nominee for his performances in Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia.

He is also known for his starring roles in action films such as Top Gun, The Last Samurai and the Mission Impossible franchise. Name this actor.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

By taking part in this competition you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions below and the Competition Rules which can be viewed at www.futuretcs.com.

Entries must be made on the official entry form and be received by midnight (BST) on 29 June

Open to all UK residents aged 18 or over

Prize for one winner is a brand new Jackson JS32T Kelly. The winner will be drawn at random from all valid entries received, and shall be notified by email or telephone

In the unlikely event the prize style has discontinued a similar prize to the same value will be provided

There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable and no part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions

The prize will be delivered to the winner within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address

Winner's name, contact number and address will be passed to a third party provider for delivery