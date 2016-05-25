Will this Bluetooth guitar pick improve your playing?

Countless picks come through these hallowed doors - some are designed as learning aids, others claim to revolutionise the plectrum, but the Bluetooth-enabled Pickatto aims to do both.

Syncing up to a smartphone app, the pick's built-in counting device records each pluck, before breaking them down into upstrokes and downstrokes.

That could be useful for beginners getting to grips with integrating upstrokes in their playing, while the pick's pressure indicator also warns when you're employing too much tension during picking - what's more, the app packs a speed challenge to test your pick-hand skills before they tense up.

According to its designer Michael Murawski, the Pickatto barely weighs more than your average pick, and its shape is designed to be as small as possible while still accommodating a USB port.

Murawski reckons it's like Fitbit for guitar players - whether you think that's something guitarists need or not, the Pickatto is available to preorder via Indiegogo for $63.