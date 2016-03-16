When small became big: a brief history of lunchbox guitar amps

Small amps are in vogue today like never before, so it seems. However, they’ve been with us since the beginning of the electric guitar and they never really went away.

The very earliest guitar amps were based on radio circuits and cabinet designs dating back to the 1920s and 1930s - hence the low outputs, wooden cabinets and occasionally ornate speaker grilles found on many early combos, such as Epiphone’s 1930s ‘Century’.

At the same time, the metal case ‘lab equipment’ cabinet could be found on amplifiers whose heritage was based on public address and recording products, including New York’s McIntosh Labs power amps - over 25,000 watts of which powered the Grateful Dead’s legendary Wall Of Sound way back in 1974; or the less well-known, but equally influential Vortexion, made closer to home in Wimbledon, which drove many British dancehall PA systems back in the 1940s.