What the fugue? Keeley Electronics' Hooke Reverb pedal delivers organ reverb tones

Organ has entered guitarists' lexicon in a big way over the past year or so, thanks to the increasing popularity of polyphonic pitch-shifters, Electro-Harmonix's Organ Machines and now, Keeley's new Hooke Reverb reverb pedal , which packs a Fugue mode for organ-esque ambience.

Three modes are on offer: classic spring, 'blackface'-style trem and verb, and the aforementioned Fugue, which adds high and low octaves to the reverb sound.

Read more: Atomic Ampli-Firebox

However, take the back panel off the pedal, flick the onboard bank switch, and three more sounds are available: long decay trem and verb (for single-coil guitars and long decay), spring-plate (which allows you to blend between the two) and vibro-spring (spring combined with pitch vibrato).

All are controlled via tone, spring (for looser or tighter springs), reverb, and level controls, but more patch-specific controls are also available, such as upper and lower octave, rate and depth.

Sounds neat. The Hooke Reverb is available now for £149/$179.