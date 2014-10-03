Weekend riff: Derek And The Dominos - Layla

This week's riff is Eric Clapton's blues-rock classic from Derek And The Dominos' Layla.

This classic riff combines legato with precise string bends, so it's great for perfecting your fret hand strength and intonation.

To recreate Eric's classic tone, use a bridge singlecoil pickup with your guitar's volume and tone controls set to max. We used an emulation of a vintage valve amp with a low- medium gain setting. Boost your mids and lows to add some weight to the singlecoil sound.

'Layla'

© 1970 Derek And The Dominos

Tutor: Steve Allsworth

Videographer: Martin Holmes

