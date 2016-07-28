Watch Victor Wooten demo Hartke's TX600 bass amp

Few bassists are more respected than Victor Wooten, so when he offered to demo Hartke's TX600 bass amp for us, we jumped at the chance.

In the video above, Victor takes you through all the features of the lightweight 600-watt Class D head, including its EQ, built-in compressor and XLR direct out, as well as Hartke's 1x12 Hydrive cab.

As you'd expect, Victor shows some slick technique throughout, from slaps and pops to tapping and harmonics of every flavour.

For more info on the TX600, head over to Hartke.